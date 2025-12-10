Vail wants to drive single-day tickets as Epic Pass sales flatten

Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz says he doesn’t anticipate extending the purchase deadline for the Epic Pass, which went off the market this year Dec. 4.

But Vail is experimenting with more purchase options and prices, announcing Dec. 9 a 30% discount off single-day ski passes bought one month in advance.

During the company’s first-quarter earnings call Dec. 10, Katz acknowledged that single-day lift ticket sales are on the decline at Vail-owned and -operated resorts.

That was fine while Epic Pass sales were growing but not exactly what Vail execs expect now that season pass sales have leveled off.

“I think it was one thing to see lift ticket visitation decline when we were growing pass units dramatically. But to the extent that we are seeing more, you know, mature growth in season passes, we should see growth in lift tickets,” the chief executive told investors.

Vail’s strategy to revive lift ticket sales includes the new month-out discount, half-off buddy passes for Epic passholders and marketing, especially through social media.

The company has framed the expanding menu of discounts as an effort to make skiing more “accessible.” Full-price day tickets will be more than $300 at Park City Mountain, Vail Mountain and Whistler-Blackcomb in British Columbia this winter.

Although Epic Pass sales continue to be down — Vail sold 2% fewer this year compared to the 2024–2025 ski season — higher prices are making up for it.

Epic Pass revenues for 2025-2026 are up 3% year-over-year.

Vail’s first-quarter shareholder report attributes the dip in sale volume to local, “drive-to” markets in Colorado, Utah and Tahoe. That would include the greater Park City area and Salt Lake City.

But as CFO Angela Korch indicated, early season statistics are muddied by warm weather and lack of snow.

“Snowfall was also down almost 60% versus the prior year at our western North American resorts, which likely impacted local pass sales near the end of the selling period,” she said.

Katz emphasized to investors that any changes Vail might make “take a few years to get into the guest psyche.”

Vail Resorts Inc. share price has declined by more than $100 a share over the past three years.

The price dropped from $145 to about $140 in early day trading before the Dec. 10 earnings call. The stock leveled off at about $142 in after-hours trading. Vail’s current quarterly dividend is $2.22.

Vail’s main competitor and the owner of Deer Valley Resort, Alterra Mountain Company, is privately owned not publicly traded.

Vail Resorts' EpicPromise foundation is a financial supporter of KPCW.