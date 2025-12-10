Woman admits to multimillion-dollar Utah ski pass scheme

Jamilla Greene, 34, was charged with wire fraud, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and significant fines.

According to court documents, Greene and her coconspirators stole people’s money by fraudulently selling “discounted” Ikon, Epic and resort passes from November 2020 to May 2024.

As part of the scheme, Greene advertised discounted passes through targeted online postings near Utah resorts. When someone responded, Greene used stolen bank cards to purchase full-price passes in their name.

She would collect payment for the fraudulently discounted passes on electronic platforms like Venmo, PayPal, Zelle and Apple Pay, and then deposit the money in her own account.

When people reported the fraudulent charges on their credit cards, the ski passes, the resorts were notified and then would cancel the passes.

U.S. Attorney Melissa Holyoak of the District of Utah said the “multi-year, multimillion-dollar scheme not only victimized Utah ski resorts, skiers and snowboarders, and individuals whose bank card information was stolen, but could impact the trust of snow enthusiasts who seek passes annually to visit our resorts.”

She said, “Fraud in any form will not be tolerated, and it is my priority to continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute the individuals involved and seek justice for the victims.”

Greene will be sentenced Feb. 24 in Salt Lake City.

A second South Carolina resident was charged Wednesday in the scheme. Jonathan Rembert, 41, was indicted by a federal grand jury for multiple identity theft and financial crimes. His initial court appearance is Jan. 7 in Salt Lake City.