World-class athletes visit Park City for Luge World Cup

The world’s best sliding athletes are in Park City this week for the 2025 Luge World Cup at the Utah Olympic Park.

Friday and Saturday athletes will go feet-first down the 2002 Olympic sliding track for their shot at gold. That includes Park City athletes Ashley Farquharson and Matthew Greiner.

The high-speed competition begins at 10 a.m. Friday with the Nations Cup before the men’s and women’s first singles runs.

Later in the evening the doubles competition will push off.

The singles competition will wrap up Saturday afternoon with the team relay at 7 p.m. A full schedule is available here.

Admission to the race is free to spectators and will feature axe throwing, a beer garden, music, photos with Santa and more.