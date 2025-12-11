© 2025 KPCW

Park Silly Holiday Bazaar to feature local vendors

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 11, 2025 at 3:56 PM MST
Work form a vendor at the Park Silly Holiday Bazaar.
Park Silly Sunday Market
The annual Park Silly Sunday’s annual Holiday Bazaar opens this week for shoppers still looking for just the right gifts.

The three-day holiday market will feature 80 vendors at the Doubletree Yarrow hotel in Park City.

Park Silly Sunday Executive Director Kate McChesney said many vendors are local.

“We've got a lot of local Park City, a lot of Wasatch back in Heber, tons of East Side, Kamas,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Thursday. “We have everything from potters and jewelers, photographers. You know, we've got baked goods, chocolate goods, lots of art.”

FULL INTERIVEW: Park Silly Executive Director Kate McChesney

The free market will also feature balloon tiers, puppies from Nuzzles and photos with Santa.

“We'll have free photos with Little St. Nick, we like to call him our hot, buff Santa, and he'll be there the whole weekend,” she said. “You can bring your own camera, snap some pictures for you and your family, and get your Christmas cards together.”

The Silly Holiday Bazaar is open Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
