Woodward opens Hot Laps lift, another Utah resort welcomes skiers this week

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 11, 2025 at 3:38 PM MST
Woodward Park City will open its Hot Laps lift Friday, Dec. 12 for the 2025-2026 ski season.
Woodward Park City
Woodward Park City will begin spinning its Hot Laps lift Friday, giving skiers and riders top-to-bottom access to the winter sports facility.

The jib park will close at the end of the day Thursday.

To the north, Powder Mountain is also slated to open Friday.

Nordic Valley, which planned to open Dec. 12, now says it will delay its season start date until there is more snow. See a full list of Utah ski resort opening days here.

Woodward Park City is a financial supporter of KPCW.

Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver