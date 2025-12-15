Construction to force relocation of Park City high's 2026 graduation

The Park City School District says it’s “exploring several different options in the Park City area” for next year’s high school graduation.

In a Dec. 9 email to families, the district said it would share the details once a new venue is secured.

The football field is undergoing renovations, part of millions of dollars of athletic facilities improvements at campuses along Kearns Boulevard.

That means Dozier Field also won’t be available for athletics either.

The district says students will be able to practice at Round Valley, Trailside and Matt Knoop park instead. Games ordinarily held at home in Dozier will be scheduled “under the lights” at Quinn’s Junction whenever possible, according to the email.

It also says its working closely with coaches to coordinate schedules, transportation, and senior recognitions while making sure the season is meaningful and successful.

The updates to Dozier include a new track and new homeside bleachers. The new seating structure will be concrete and feature locker rooms, restrooms, concessions, a press box and added storage.