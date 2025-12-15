School district schedules meeting on Treasure Mountain Junior High environmental concerns

The Dec. 16 meeting will cover the demolition of Treasure Mountain Junior High School and recently raised environmental concerns.

This year, the Park City School District found elevated asbestos levels in the school’s showers during demolition and temporarily paused work to remedy the issue.

An anonymous tipster also told the Utah Department of Environmental Quality that the district’s contractor dumped groundwater containing heavy metals into Silver Creek, prompting an investigation.

The school district has released a 14-page document detailing how contractors missed the asbestos in the showers before demolition began.

The document also describes how groundwater made it into the creek. DEQ is investigating and says it’s unaware of any immediate health risks. The district also said Silver Creek is already contaminated from past mining activities.

The Dec. 16 public Q&A starts at 5:30 p.m. at the district offices on Kearns Boulevard in Park City.