Park Meadows residents’ second legal dispute dismissed

Third District Judge Matthew Bates made a final ruling denying a group of residents’ 2023 petition that would stop a neighbor’s home renovation.

Residents in Park Meadows claimed that former Park City Planning Commission chair Sarah Hall and her husband Gerry didn't abide by city code with respect to home renovations, planting trees and excavating a well on their lot.

Bates ruled in favor of the Halls in October, but one of their neighbors, Bob Theobald, asked him to reconsider his ruling.

Bates doubled down and dismissed the case with prejudice Dec. 12, preventing the Halls’ neighbors from refiling it.

However, Theobald told KPCW Dec. 17 they “are seriously considering an appeal.”

This year, Theobald appealed a separate but similar lawsuit that he alone filed against Sarah Hall, another neighbor their homeowners association and Park City Municipal in 2024.

The Utah Court of Appeals directed 3rd District Judge Richard Mrazik to dismiss that case because Theobald lacked legal standing.