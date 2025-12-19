Applications open for Park City Mayor-elect Ryan Dickey’s council seat
Park City Mayor-elect Ryan Dickey has formally resigned as a city councilmember. Applications for his council spot are now open.
Ryan Dickey resigned from the Park City Council Thursday as he prepares to become the city’s next mayor in January.
Utah law gives the council 30 days to appoint a qualified resident to fill Dickey’s seat until his term ends in January 2028.
Eligible applicants must be registered Park City voters, have a primary residence within city limits and have lived in town for at least one year prior to their appointment. Those interested must apply and submit a conflict of interest disclosure online.
Applications will be accepted through Jan. 5.
The city council will interview qualified candidates during a special public meeting Jan. 9. If needed, interviews will continue into another special meeting Jan. 13.
The council will appoint Dickey’s replacement at its regular meeting Jan. 15 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall.