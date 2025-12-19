Applications open for Park City Mayor-elect Ryan Dickey’s council seat

Ryan Dickey resigned from the Park City Council Thursday as he prepares to become the city’s next mayor in January .

Utah law gives the council 30 days to appoint a qualified resident to fill Dickey’s seat until his term ends in January 2028.

Eligible applicants must be registered Park City voters, have a primary residence within city limits and have lived in town for at least one year prior to their appointment. Those interested must apply and submit a conflict of interest disclosure online.

Applications will be accepted through Jan. 5.

The city council will interview qualified candidates during a special public meeting Jan. 9. If needed, interviews will continue into another special meeting Jan. 13.

The council will appoint Dickey’s replacement at its regular meeting Jan. 15 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall.

