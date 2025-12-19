© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City cuts ribbon on Engine House affordable housing project

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 19, 2025 at 3:55 PM MST
Park City Mayor Nann Worel and local developer Rory Murphy cut the ribbon on the Engine House project Dec. 19, 2025.
Tanzi Propst
/
Park City Municipal
Park City Mayor Nann Worel and local developer Rory Murphy cut the ribbon on the Engine House project Dec. 19, 2025.

Park City’s newest and largest public affordable housing project has officially opened.

Mayor Nann Worel and local developer Rory Murphy cut the ribbon on the Engine House development Friday, Dec. 19.

Murphy and the city partnered on the project that includes 99 affordable rentals and 24 market-rate units. Engine House also offers a game room, gym and top-floor clubhouse.

The city approved the project on Homestake Road close to the Kimball Art Center and Boneyard Saloon in 2023.

Park City agreed to lease the land, which was originally a dirt parking lot, to the J. Fisher Company, the city's partner and project developer through a public private partnership, for $1 per day for 99 years.

Engine House was originally scheduled to open this summer, but soil remediation work on the property pushed back the timeline.

In September, more than 500 people were on the waitlist to move in.

In addition to the housing development, Park City reconstructed Homestake Road to make the surrounding area more walkable and livable.

A few of the front of Engine House. The development opened its doors December 2025.
1 of 4  — Engine House Park City.jpg
A few of the front of Engine House. The development opened its doors December 2025.
Tanzi Propst / Park City Municipal
The inside of one of the Engine House units.
2 of 4  — Engine House room.jpg
The inside of one of the Engine House units.
Tanzi Propst / Park City Municipal
A reading corner at the Engine House development in Park City.
3 of 4  — Engine House Library.jpg
A reading corner at the Engine House development in Park City.
Tanzi Propst / Park City Municipal
Engine House is located on Homestake Road. The building officially opened in December 2025.
4 of 4  — Engine House Park City Housing
Engine House is located on Homestake Road. The building officially opened in December 2025.
Connor Thomas / KPCW

Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver