Park City cuts ribbon on Engine House affordable housing project

Mayor Nann Worel and local developer Rory Murphy cut the ribbon on the Engine House development Friday, Dec. 19.

Murphy and the city partnered on the project that includes 99 affordable rentals and 24 market-rate units. Engine House also offers a game room, gym and top-floor clubhouse.

The city approved the project on Homestake Road close to the Kimball Art Center and Boneyard Saloon in 2023.

Park City agreed to lease the land, which was originally a dirt parking lot, to the J. Fisher Company, the city's partner and project developer through a public private partnership, for $1 per day for 99 years.

Engine House was originally scheduled to open this summer, but soil remediation work on the property pushed back the timeline.

In September, more than 500 people were on the waitlist to move in.

In addition to the housing development, Park City reconstructed Homestake Road to make the surrounding area more walkable and livable.