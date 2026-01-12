Sundance offers free screenings for locals at 2026 festival
The Sundance Institute is offering free exclusive screenings for locals this year through its annual Local Lens program.
Utah residents can catch four free in-person screenings and one online screening the second week of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival in Park City and Salt Lake.
This year’s Local Lens lineup includes a special in-person screening of “Tuner,” “Jane Elliott Against the World” and two additional films to be announced.
The films are free but those interested must reserve a ticket online. Registration opens Wednesday, Jan. 14.
Local online screenings will be available between Jan. 29 and Feb. 1. Residents can choose from four films: “Everybody to Kenmure Street,” “The Incomer,” “Seized” and “Ha-chan, Shake Your Booty!”