Sundance offers free screenings for locals at 2026 festival

Utah residents can catch four free in-person screenings and one online screening the second week of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival in Park City and Salt Lake.

This year’s Local Lens lineup includes a special in-person screening of “Tuner,” “Jane Elliott Against the World” and two additional films to be announced.

The films are free but those interested must reserve a ticket online. Registration opens Wednesday, Jan. 14.

Local online screenings will be available between Jan. 29 and Feb. 1. Residents can choose from four films: “Everybody to Kenmure Street,” “The Incomer,” “Seized” and “Ha-chan, Shake Your Booty!”