Sundance Film Festival 2026 individual tickets on sale Wednesday

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 13, 2026 at 5:06 PM MST
2026 Sundance Film Festival Main Street banner in the snow.
Matt Sampson
/
KPCW

Locals and visitors can purchase single tickets for $35 each this year.

Individual film tickets for the 2026 Sundance Film Festival go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m.

Tickets to see films in person are available for screenings both weeks of the festival from Jan. 22 through Feb. 1. Online screenings begin Jan. 29 with tickets available through Feb. 1.

All in-person ticket packages for the last festival in Utah are sold out.

The Sundance Film Festival moves to Boulder, Colorado, starting in 2027.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver