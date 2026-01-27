© 2026 KPCW

Park City skier qualifies for 2026 Olympics after year-long recovery

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 27, 2026 at 4:14 PM MST
FILE: Madison Hoffman racing for the University of Utah ski team in 2024.
Eli Rehmer
/
University of Utah Athletics
A Parkite has fought her way back from double knee injuries to qualify for her first-ever Olympics.

Alpine skier Madison Hoffman announced Tuesday she will represent Australia at the 2026 Winter Games.

The 25-year-old University of Utah alum is coming back from a double knee injury. Hoffman missed the 2025 season after she tore her ACL in one knee and MCL in the other in December 2024.

Her first post-injury race was Jan. 8, 2026.

Hoffman said on Instagram, she celebrated her first steps off crutches a year ago and is now heading to the Olympics.

Hoffman is one of 41 Park City Nation athletes heading to Italy this year. Park City represents about a fifth of the 232-athlete roster for the Milan Cortina Games.

The Games begin Feb. 6 in Italy. The U.S. Paralympic roster will be announced closer to the March 6 Games.
Park City Olympics and Paralympics
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
