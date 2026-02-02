Sony buys pair of Sundance 2026 films at last festival in Utah
Two more 2026 Sundance dramas were picked up in the last weekend of the festival.
IndieWire reports Josef Kubota Wladyka’s “Ha-Chan, Shake Your Booty” was the third film purchased while screening in Park City.
Sony Pictures Classics bought it Jan. 29 and acquired Stephanie Ahn’s directorial debut with “Bedford Park” a day later.
Of the more than 90 films and episodic series that premiered at Sundance this year, about a dozen had distributors before the festival began.
Since showing in Utah, at least four films have been picked up. That includes Olivia Wilde’s “The Invite” and Adrian Chiarella’s “Leviticus.”