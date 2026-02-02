© 2026 KPCW

Sony buys pair of Sundance 2026 films at last festival in Utah

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 2, 2026 at 2:41 PM MST

Two more 2026 Sundance dramas were picked up in the last weekend of the festival.

IndieWire reports Josef Kubota Wladyka’s “Ha-Chan, Shake Your Booty” was the third film purchased while screening in Park City.

Sony Pictures Classics bought it Jan. 29 and acquired Stephanie Ahn’s directorial debut with “Bedford Park” a day later.

Of the more than 90 films and episodic series that premiered at Sundance this year, about a dozen had distributors before the festival began.

Since showing in Utah, at least four films have been picked up. That includes Olivia Wilde’s “The Invite” and Adrian Chiarella’s “Leviticus.”
