Summit County unveils new name for former Skullcandy Building

Summit County residents chose the name from a list of three finalists earlier this year. The PEAK, or Public Engagement at Kimball, Center will be home to county government and administrative offices.

Deputy County Manager Janna Young says the name “reflects what the building is meant to be — a place where people engage with county services and staff and participate in the public process.”

The county bought the building from Skullcandy in 2025 and will move operations from the Sheldon Richins Building to the PEAK this year. That includes the library, DMV, county council meeting space, conference rooms and other public-facing programs.

Renovations are underway and an opening date for the ground floor is expected before the end of the year.

Coalville will remain the county seat and serve as the home for the courthouse and elected official offices.