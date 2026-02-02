© 2026 KPCW

Utah’s snowpack hits record low a month into 2026

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 2, 2026 at 2:56 PM MST
A view from Deer Valley Resort's mountain camera overlooking the Jordanelle Reservoir shows minimal snow on Feb. 2, 2026.
A view from Deer Valley Resort's mountain camera overlooking the Jordanelle Reservoir shows minimal snow on Feb. 2, 2026.

Punxsutawney Phil has predicted six more weeks of winter as Utah sees its lowest snowpack since 1980.

An image shows January 2026 snowfall at major cities across the U.S. compared to Salt Lake City.
An image shows January 2026 snowfall at major cities across the U.S. compared to Salt Lake City.

The Utah Snow Survey reports, as of Jan. 31, the statewide snow water equivalent was an average of 5.1 inches. That’s below the previous record low of 5.2 inches for the end of January.

As of Feb. 2, 31 of the state’s SNOTEL measurement sites showed record low snow-water levels and 12 more were the second lowest since recording began in 1980. That means about 30% of Utah’s snowpack is at or near record low measurements.

The survey shows the state’s snowpack is about a third of the normal level with two months of winter left. It typically peaks in April before the runoff season begins.

In Pennsylvania Monday, Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, signifying six more weeks of winter weather. However, the National Centers of Environmental Information show Phil’s only been right 30% of the time over the last decade.

The National Weather Service says no winter storms are expected in the Wasatch Back over the next 10 days.
