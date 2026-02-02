Utah’s snowpack hits record low a month into 2026

National Weather Service An image shows January 2026 snowfall at major cities across the U.S. compared to Salt Lake City.

The Utah Snow Survey reports, as of Jan. 31, the statewide snow water equivalent was an average of 5.1 inches. That’s below the previous record low of 5.2 inches for the end of January.

As of Feb. 2, 31 of the state’s SNOTEL measurement sites showed record low snow-water levels and 12 more were the second lowest since recording began in 1980. That means about 30% of Utah’s snowpack is at or near record low measurements.

The survey shows the state’s snowpack is about a third of the normal level with two months of winter left. It typically peaks in April before the runoff season begins.

In Pennsylvania Monday, Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow , signifying six more weeks of winter weather. However, the National Centers of Environmental Information show Phil’s only been right 30% of the time over the last decade.

The National Weather Service says no winter storms are expected in the Wasatch Back over the next 10 days.