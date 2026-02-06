© 2026 KPCW

Park City High School football coach resigns, will continue to teach

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 6, 2026 at 4:55 PM MST
Park City School District
Park City High School Football's head coach Josh Montzingo announced he was resigning from his position Feb. 6, 2026.

Park City High School’s head football coach Josh Montzingo has resigned from his position on the team Friday, effective immediately.

Montzingo, who has been with the team for 10 seasons, started in the 3A division and helped it transition to 4A and ultimately the 5A level.

Over the last decade, Montzingo led the team to more than 80 victories, four regional championships and three playoff appearances at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

“Park City is truly a special place and it has been an honor to serve as the head football coach over the last 10 years,” Montzingo said. “I, and my family, will be forever grateful for all the amazing football families and community that has supported us for so long.”

School officials say Montzingo will continue to teach at the high school for the time being. The search for a new head coach is underway.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
