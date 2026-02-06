Park City High School football coach resigns, will continue to teach

Montzingo, who has been with the team for 10 seasons, started in the 3A division and helped it transition to 4A and ultimately the 5A level.

Over the last decade, Montzingo led the team to more than 80 victories, four regional championships and three playoff appearances at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

“Park City is truly a special place and it has been an honor to serve as the head football coach over the last 10 years,” Montzingo said. “I, and my family, will be forever grateful for all the amazing football families and community that has supported us for so long.”

School officials say Montzingo will continue to teach at the high school for the time being. The search for a new head coach is underway.