Apple, Neon acquire 2026 Sundance premieres

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM MST
Sajid Sadpara appears in The Last First: Winter K2 by Amir Bar-Lev, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
Elia Saikaly
/
Courtesy of Sundance Institute
Sajid Sadpara appears in The Last First: Winter K2 by Amir Bar-Lev, an official selection of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

Two documentary projects from the 2026 Sundance Film Festival in Park City have been picked up by major distributors.

On Feb. 5 Neon beat out Netflix, Mubi and Criterion Collection for William and David Greaves’ “Once Upon a Time in Harlem.” The documentary captured a 1972 party William Greaves engineered with the living luminaries of the Harlem Renaissance.

It is the second film the American distribution company acquired from the 2026 festival. In late January, the company purchased Adrian Chiarella’s queer, coming-of-age horror film “Leviticus.”

Another 2026 documentary, “The Last First: Winter K2,” was acquired by Apple. IndieWire reports the film’s director, Amir Bar-Lev, has a track record of delivering documentary hits on a wide range of topics.

So far, six Sundance films have been acquired after premiering with about a dozen more entering the festival already with distributors.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
Sydney Weaver
