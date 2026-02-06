© 2026 KPCW

Utah geologists remap fault lines to better understand local hazards

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 6, 2026 at 4:27 PM MST
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2014, photo, shows workers inspecting a large landslide that destroyed one home and caused the evacuation of dozens more, in North Salt Lake, Utah. Landslides threaten communities throughout Utah and they have crushed other homes in recent years, but no state agency in Utah formally tracks them and no protocols are in place to detect them ahead of time and prevent the kind of damage seen this week in North Salt Lake, where soggy 400-foot mountain slope tumbled into a Utah home.
Rick Bowmer
/
AP
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2014, photo, shows workers inspecting a large landslide that destroyed one home and caused the evacuation of dozens more, in North Salt Lake, Utah. Landslides threaten communities throughout Utah and they have crushed other homes in recent years, but no state agency in Utah formally tracks them and no protocols are in place to detect them ahead of time and prevent the kind of damage seen this week in North Salt Lake, where soggy 400-foot mountain slope tumbled into a Utah home.

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Utah Thursday, the second felt in two weeks. The tremors come as experts remap the state to better understand local fault lines.

A small earthquake jostled the Wasatch Front around 1 p.m. Thursday, originating in Saratoga Springs.

Residents reported feeling the tremor throughout the valley from Payson to Ogden with a handful of reports from the Wasatch Back.

It is the second shake Utahns felt in two weeks after a 4.7 magnitude earthquake 25 miles south of Evanston, Wyoming, rattled some windows Jan. 22.

The Utah Geological Survey monitors earthquake threats across the state, and recently remapped fault zones in central Utah.

Project geologist Adam Hiscock said the Uinta Mountain tremor wasn’t along a major fault line.

“All of Utah is earthquake country,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.” “It doesn't really matter where you live. You could feel an earthquake pretty much anywhere in the state. There are faults everywhere.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Utah Geological Survey project geologist Adam Hiscock

He said, while there aren’t many major fault lines in the Wasatch Back, hazards remain in mountainous areas, including landslides.

Hiscock said the hazards team is working to better understand fault line locations in rapidly growing areas.

“What we do is, there's a newer technology we use. It's called ‘lidar,’” he said. “It's basically high resolution topographic data that's collected from an airplane using a laser scanner that flies over the  earth and scans. And this technology allows us to see through vegetation, so we can actually see what the bare surface of the Earth looks like.”

The geologic survey publishes maps online for the public to use. From there, county and city officials and planners can use the data when creating geologic hazard ordinances.

“That's our ultimate goal, is to hopefully inform communities where the hazards are, not just faults, but also landslides, flooding areas, all geologic-related hazards,” he said.

Hiscock reminds all Utahns to have an exit plan and an earthquake kit ready for emergencies.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver