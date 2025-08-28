Park City Ski and Snowboard Director steps down

Chritine Hind first joined Park City Ski and Snowboard’s board of managers in 2018 when the organization had just formed an umbrella organization to integrate five local sport clubs all with unique missions and cultures.

She said when she took on the Executive Director role, her goal was to unite the club, focus on culture among the teams and ensure consistent delivery of safe and high-quality athletic programing across the nine winter sport disciplines the organization serves.

Under her tenure, membership has doubled, and Park City Ski and Snowboard is on the map as a world-class club. More importantly, she said, they have become “One Club” – a community hub she said where athletes and families come together to train, compete, and contribute positively to the culture of sport in Park City and around the world.

She said those goals have been met and it’s time to move to new leadership and target the next set of goals. She will be working with the board over the coming weeks to ensure a seamless transition.