A dozen National Ability Center athletes named to Paralympic rosters

That includes 12 skiers from Park City’s National Ability Center. They will represent four nations.

Para Alpine skiing is grouped into three disability types: blind, sitting and standing.

Seven local Paralympic athletes will compete in the sitting category for Mexico, the U.S. and Puerto Rico, which the International Olympic Committee views as independent of the United States.

Those athletes include:



Matthew Brewer - Paralympian 2022 (USA)

Ravi Drugan - Paralympian 2022 (USA)

Blake Eaton (USA)

Haily Griffin (USA)

Orlando Perez - Paralympian 2022 (PUR)

Saylor O’Brien (USA)

Arly Valasquez - Paralympian 2010, 2014, 2022 (MEX)

Five more NAC athletes will compete in the standing category, representing Haiti and the U.S. Haitian skier, Ralf Etienne will be the first skier to represent the country at the Paralympics.

That includes:



Ralf Etienne (HAI)

Andrew Haraghey - Paralympian 2018, 2022 (USA)

Jesse Keefe - Paralympian 2022 (USA)

Tyler McKenzie (USA)

Michael O’Hearn (USA)

Paralympian Zach Williams met the criteria to qualify for the 2026 Paralympics but suffered a pre-season injury and will not compete.

More teams will be named leading up to the Milan Cortina Paralympic Games which begin March 6.

The National Ability Center is a financial supporter of KPCW.