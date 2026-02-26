Avalanche danger remains high with rain ahead for Wasatch Back

Three people died in Utah avalanches after a mid-February storm brought almost a foot of snow to the Beehive State. Two of those were in Wasatch County Feb. 18 and Feb. 22.

Utah Avalanche Center Forecaster Bo Torrey said older snow is what’s causing problems for recreators in the backcountry.

“Our main problem is what's been responsible for the avalanche fatalities. We have a layer of faceted snow that's now almost 3 feet deep,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Thursday.

The Utah Avalanche Center released its full report on the fatal Wasatch County avalanche near Midway Feb. 26.

The UAC said a father and son were snowmobiling Feb. 18 near Snake Creek in the Ant Knolls area when the father became stuck in a small bowl. His son tried to help but also got stuck nearby.

An avalanche released, carrying the father about 300 feet downhill to the base of a tree. The man was buried under about 2 feet of snow.

The slide just missed the son who immediately began searching for his father and called 911.

Over the phone, Wasatch County Search and Rescue crews talked him through how to use his transceiver. The son was able to locate his father and partially dig him out but the man had already died.

The UAC has not yet released the full report on the second fatal Wasatch Back slide Feb. 22 involving a snowbiker in the upper Caribou Basin of Snake Creek.

Forecasters say conditions remain dangerous after the storm that was followed by warm weather and rain.

“Although we didn't see a lot of snow accumulation, we did see a lot of water weight, and that weight is stressing that layer and it has created large natural avalanches at upper elevations, with potential for human triggered avalanches,” he said.

Torrey advises those looking to go into the backcountry to carry rescue equipment, travel with a partner and avoid travel on or beneath slopes steeper than 30 degrees.