Old Town galleries open doors for monthly Park City Gallery Stroll

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 26, 2026 at 5:00 PM MST
Monthly gallery stroll features new exhibit at Kimball Art Center.
While rain and warm weather may keep skiers off the slopes, the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County and the Park City Gallery Association are inviting everyone to Main Street for their monthly gallery stroll.

Executive Director of the arts council Jocelyn Scudder said the last Friday stroll is a way to discover new Utah creators.

FULL INTERVIEW: Arts Council of Park City and Summit County Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder

“The last Friday Gallery Stroll is a really great way to come up and check out what these galleries are doing,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.” “Many of them do represent Utah artists. So that's a really great way to check out some new, innovative artists and to understand how each gallerist curates their shows.”

There are 12 participating galleries on Main Street with three more off Kearns Boulevard. The stroll is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.
