Park City leaders to gather for annual leadership symposium

Wasatch Back leaders will gather March 13 for the annual Park City Leadership Symposium at the Blair Education Center.

The daylong event begins at 8:30 a.m. with breakfast. Leadership Park City director Scott van Hartesvelt said they have changed the seminar layout.

“We got some feedback that it was a little exhausting to be in one place, and there were panels that people liked and panels that were less interesting to them,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Thursday. “So we've created a kind of a structure where we're going to have a main stage and then we're going to have three breakout stages.”

FULL INTERIVEW: Leadership Park City Director Scott Van Hartesvelt Listen • 8:13

Van Hartesvelt said this year’s symposium will feature 72 speakers from the Wasatch Back.

“We cover everything from growth in the economy, land use, in the environment, housing, health, safety, education, media, faith, the arts,” he said. “This is a conference that's for locals. This is stuff that is really getting to the heart of what it is to be in this community.”

Van Hartesvelt said a few tickets were still available as of Thursday morning and can be purchased online.

