Leadership Symposium features 72 speakers, community issues

Leadership Park City Director Scott van Hartesvelt has details on the 2026 Leadership Symposium, organized by Leadership Park City. The March 13 event at the Blair Education Center will feature 72 speakers across four rotations, with a main stage and three breakout stages. Tickets are $50, including breakfast and lunch. The symposium covers topics like the economy, land use, environment, housing, health, safety, education, media, faith, and the arts.