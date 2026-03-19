Name of famous graffiti artist Banksy revealed after decades of mystery

The identity of the famous British graffiti artist known as Banksy has been revealed.

A Reuters probe followed Banksy from a 2022 appearance in a bombed Ukrainian village to Manhattan to uncover one of the most closely kept secrets in the art world and bring the painter back into the spotlight.

After a year of reverse forensics and research, Reuters identified Robin Gunningham of Bristol, England, as Banksy.

While Reuters reports Banksy has not confirmed whether the findings are true, the story has brought renewed interest into the artist’s work across the world.

That includes works in Park City.

Sydney Weaver / KPCW Banksy art around Park City from when the artist visited the town in 2010.

KSL reports Wednesday afternoon crowds stopped to take pictures of Banksy’s work on Main Street.

Sydney Weaver / KPCW Banksy art around Park City from when the artist visited the town in 2010.

The artist left his mark in 2010 when he visited the ski town. The most popular and visible piece is on Fourth Street, attached to the Java Cow Coffee and Ice Cream store.

The painting, now encased in glass, features a photographer pulling at a flower to get a photo.

KSL says local artists hope the renewed interest will bring more people to the ski town to see his work and discover new, local artists as well.

Banksy is said to have left seven tags around Park City that year. Some were removed or painted over. Now only three remain, all preserved behind glass along Main Street.