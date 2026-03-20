Park City Recreation's new aquatic facility to open after $9M renovation

The lap and leisure pools at the Park City’s Municipal Athletics and Recreation Center have been closed for about a year to undergo upgrades. The facilities will reopen this summer.

“We're excited about our pools. The weather, although not great for skiing, is great for construction. So stay tuned for our opening in June,” Park City Recreation’s program supervisor Megan Levin told KPCW’s “Local News Hour” March 13.

The new aquatic facility will have expanded offerings, including two additional lap lanes, a new slide, a rock wall and increased accessibility features.

Levin says the parks department also offers a range of seasonal activities for youth and adults.

“We have a wide variety of programs, from pickleball, spring youth and adult soccer, wilderness first aid classes, and our spring bike fit. I mean, the list goes on and on and on,” Levin said.

A popular 7x7 soccer league is returning after its debut last year, Levin says.

“And it's a social soccer league, which is unique to our adult sport programs because we're focusing on the social aspect,” Levin said. “People sign up individually, and you can sign up with one friend request. Then we place them on a team to make even, hopefully even, teams and everyone can come out. The emphasis is on meeting new people and playing soccer outside.”

The league takes the field Thursday nights and features an end-of-season barbeque in June.

Spring registration closes on April 1. Summer sign-ups open the same day for residents of the 84060 zip code. All others can register for summer offerings beginning April 3.

A full list of programs and a link to sign up is available online.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.