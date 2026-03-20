High Valley Transit shares detailed look at Park City bus lane plans as construction resumes

Greater Park City is in the midst of a multiyear effort to widen state Route 224 and make room for dedicated bus lanes.

The bus rapid transit project is meant to help buses bypass traffic and make public transportation a more convenient option.

High Valley Transit Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez said her team is ready and waiting to start construction this spring.

“The design is complete, ready for construction and permits in hand, and construction is full steam ahead on Monday, April 6,” she said.

Thursday, she showed the Park City Council finalized designs for the bus lanes, plus new high-visibility crosswalks and added turn lanes at what’s known as the “box of rocks” intersection of Park Avenue and Deer Valley Drive.

“This design will move cars more efficiently through the intersection, reducing backups on [state Route] 224 and Deer Valley Drive, enhancing pedestrian safety,” she said.

In fall 2025, construction teams removed medians and restriped lanes. Rodriguez said the narrower lanes also encourage drivers to slow down on 224.

Kat La Chapelle, the construction manager from Stacy Witbeck, said the most disruptive work will be done at night. Crews will also avoid construction during holidays, the ski season and major community events.

“This includes the Running with Ed event – we’ve looked at that route to not be impacted by construction – and also looking at arts festival, Fourth of July and all of those events,” she said.

Trail users may need to take detours during portions of the construction.

Locals will receive information in the mail about what to expect during the 2026 construction season from April through November. Residents can also sign up for email or text updates on High Valley Transit’s website.