Deer Valley symphony concerts open with Beethoven’s Ninth in July

The Utah Symphony’s Deer Valley Music Festival begins July 17 with Beethoven's Ninth.

The concert series at Snow Park Amphitheater typically begins July Fourth weekend, but marketing and communications director Meredith Kimball Laing said the symphony’s statewide tour will delay and shorten the Deer Valley festival season.

“We are expanding the Utah Symphony statewide tour, which is something that we do, going on the road all around the state of Utah, every two or three years,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” March 25. “This summer, we are expanding that state tour to be almost twice as long, so we'll be on the road for a full 11 days, bringing music to communities all around the state.”

She said while there will be fewer Deer Valley shows this summer, all eight main stage concerts will be special.

FULL INTERVIEW: Utah Symphony Marketing and Communications Director Meredith Kimball Laing Listen • 9:59

Music Director Markus Poschner will make his debut with the company, conducting the first two shows.

“We're so thrilled to have him conducting with us for Beethoven's Ninth Symphony,” she said. “That's with the famous ‘Ode to Joy,’ of course, and Stravinsky's ‘Firebird’ program, which also welcomes the really innovative string trio, ‘Time for Three.’”

On July 31 and Aug. 1, Lyle Lovett and Chris Botti return to Park City to perform with the symphony before a special themed show of “Chicago the Musical in Concert.”

“This is the first time that we've had a full Broadway musical,” Kimball Laing said. “You won't see any costumes, any props here, but it is the musical in its entirety.”

Idina Menzel will join the symphony Aug. 8 before the final show featuring the music of Celine Dion Aug. 15.

The Utah Symphony and orchestra will also perform its Chamber Series at St. Mary’s Catholic Church throughout the summer.

Local Deer Valley Music Festival tickets for residents of Summit and Wasatch counties go on sale April 20. General ticket sales open April 29.