Bonanza Flat shuttle ends winter service

The free Bonanza winter shuttle service has ended for the 2025-2026 season after a March heatwave.

The shuttle that takes cross country skiers, hikers and snow bikers to Bonanza Flat was originally scheduled to run through April 19. But the unseasonably warm weather melted the remaining snow from the Nordic trails, rendering them unusable for spring skiing.

The 11-passenger shuttle will take a break before summer operations begin in the next few months.