© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bonanza Flat shuttle ends winter service

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 30, 2026 at 2:32 PM MDT
Bonanza Flat was purchased by Park City government in 2018.
Tanzi Propst/Park City Municipal
Cross country skiers at Bonanza Flat.

The free, winter shuttle service to Bonanza Flat ended March 29.

The free Bonanza winter shuttle service has ended for the 2025-2026 season after a March heatwave.

The shuttle that takes cross country skiers, hikers and snow bikers to Bonanza Flat was originally scheduled to run through April 19. But the unseasonably warm weather melted the remaining snow from the Nordic trails, rendering them unusable for spring skiing.

The 11-passenger shuttle will take a break before summer operations begin in the next few months.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver