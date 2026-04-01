Park City utility construction to narrow Kearns Boulevard through May

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Park City drivers can expect lane reductions and detours on Kearns Boulevard as a months-long utility construction project begins.

Rocky Mountain Power will begin moving utility lines above Bonanza Park underground April 7, a project the city council approved in 2024.

The city said undergrounding the lines will reduce wildfire risk and remove a 60-foot aerial restriction that has limited redevelopment options on the Bonanza Park 5-acre site.

The project will also add available cemetery plots and eliminate transmission towers from the area's view corridor, the city said.

Kearns will be reduced to one eastbound lane from Woodbine Way to state Route 224 from April 7-12. All westbound traffic will be diverted at Bonanza Drive.

From April 13-17, it switches directions, detouring all Kearns eastbound traffic at Park Avenue with only one westbound lane open.

After that, work in the left turn lanes will reduce Kearns to one lane each direction from April 20 to May 15.

The road will then be repaved May 18-22.

Construction will shift to Woodbine Way in July followed by substation work from August to October.

Access to businesses, including the Snow Creek shopping center, will remain open at all times.