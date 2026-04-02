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Prescribed burns on Park City’s Treasure Hill Friday

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 2, 2026 at 4:08 PM MDT
A fire fighter watching a prescribed burn in Millcreek Canyon in October 2025
U.S. Forest Service
A fire fighter watching a prescribed burn in Millcreek Canyon in October 2025

The burns are part of ongoing wildfire mitigation in Summit County.

Lea este artículo en español aquí.

Park City Municipal and Alpine Forestry will burn slash piles on Treasure Hill April 3.

The burn is part of ongoing wildfire mitigation efforts to reduce fuel loads in Old Town.

Smoke and flames may be visible in Park City during the burns. People are asked not to report it.

No fires or burning are planned for the weekend.

Park City Municipal and Alpine Forestry are financial supporters of KPCW.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver