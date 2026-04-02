Prescribed burns on Park City’s Treasure Hill Friday

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Park City Municipal and Alpine Forestry will burn slash piles on Treasure Hill April 3.

The burn is part of ongoing wildfire mitigation efforts to reduce fuel loads in Old Town.

Smoke and flames may be visible in Park City during the burns. People are asked not to report it.

No fires or burning are planned for the weekend.

Park City Municipal and Alpine Forestry are financial supporters of KPCW.