Park City Performing Arts to bring ‘80s throwbacks, country hits to Canyons this summer

More than a dozen headliners will take the Canyons Village stage, with Allen Stone’s soul and R&B show opening the season July 10. July will also feature three days of iconic ‘80s hits from 38 Special, Taylor Dayne, Exposé and Sawyer Brown.

In August, Park City Performing Arts adds country music to the mix with a weekend of performances from Mark Chesnutt, Lonestar and Walker Hayes.

Other performances include American rock bands Better Than Ezra, Vertical Horizon and TONIC and island-reggae artist Maoli.

Pop singers MAX and Marc E. Bassy wrap up the season Aug. 29.

A full line up and a link to tickets is available here.