© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City Performing Arts to bring ‘80s throwbacks, country hits to Canyons this summer

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 6, 2026 at 4:54 PM MDT
Park City Performing Arts' summer Concert Series, "Concerts on the Slopes" is held on the Canyons Village stage near the Orange Bubble lift.
Sydney Weaver
/
KPCW
Park City Performing Arts' summer Concert Series, "Concerts on the Slopes" is held on the Canyons Village stage near the Orange Bubble lift.

Tickets are now on sale for the full slate of Park City Performing Arts’ summer Concerts on the Slopes.

More than a dozen headliners will take the Canyons Village stage, with Allen Stone’s soul and R&B show opening the season July 10. July will also feature three days of iconic ‘80s hits from 38 Special, Taylor Dayne, Exposé and Sawyer Brown.

In August, Park City Performing Arts adds country music to the mix with a weekend of performances from Mark Chesnutt, Lonestar and Walker Hayes.

Other performances include American rock bands Better Than Ezra, Vertical Horizon and TONIC and island-reggae artist Maoli.

Pop singers MAX and Marc E. Bassy wrap up the season Aug. 29.

A full line up and a link to tickets is available here.

Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver