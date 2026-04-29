ICE operation confirmed in Park City

Summit County Sheriff’s spokesperson Skyler Talbot told KPCW that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers were in Park City Wednesday morning for operations.

ICE notified Summit County dispatch prior to the operation, according to Talbot, and agents said they had finished operations and left Summit County as of 9:30 a.m.

“My understanding is that the entirety of their operations were in Park City proper,” Talbot said.

It’s unclear where operations happened in Park City or how many people, if any, were taken into custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.