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ICE operation confirmed in Park City

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published April 29, 2026 at 9:50 AM MDT
FILE: ICE officials are seen at an apartment complex in Denver, Colo., in February 2025.
David Zalubowski
/
Associated Press
FILE: ICE officials are seen at an apartment complex in Denver, Colo., in February 2025.

It’s not clear how many people were taken into custody. ICE told local dispatch it has left the area.

Summit County Sheriff’s spokesperson Skyler Talbot told KPCW that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers were in Park City Wednesday morning for operations.

ICE notified Summit County dispatch prior to the operation, according to Talbot, and agents said they had finished operations and left Summit County as of 9:30 a.m.

“My understanding is that the entirety of their operations were in Park City proper,” Talbot said.

It’s unclear where operations happened in Park City or how many people, if any, were taken into custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.
Park City
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas