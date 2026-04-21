Heber police confirm ICE operation, few details known

Heber City Police Chief Parker Sever confirmed reports that federal immigration officers were present in Wasatch County and taking people into custody Tuesday morning.

“I called up ICE to check into it, and they were not doing random – like an enforcement raid,” he said. “They were targeting specific individuals they were looking for that were wanted.”

Sever said Heber police were not notified ahead of time that ICE would be in the city, and the department was not involved.

He did not know how many people were arrested or how many agents were in the community.

Videos and photos posted on social media show what appear to be agents in the Heber shopping center at the intersection of Main Street and 600 South.

Agents wearing vests labeled “ICE” were also photographed near Smith’s and the Wasatch Commons townhomes along U.S. 40.

Sever said he had also heard of possible immigration agents in Midway but had not confirmed the information.

Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby told KPCW via text that his department was not notified of the ICE operation and did not participate. He said no one had been brought or booked into the county jail.

An email from KPCW to ICE’s Salt Lake City Field Office was not immediately returned Tuesday.

This is a developing story that will be updated as new information becomes available.