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Park City School District affected in nationwide education cybersecurity hack

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 7, 2026 at 4:11 PM MDT
Park City School District.
Kristine Weller
/
KPCW

The Wasatch County School District said it uses Canvas, the learning management system, but had not been notified whether or not its data was involved.

The Park City School District informed parents Thursday that district data was involved in the nationwide incident affecting about 275 million users.

The district said it was notified May 5 some information was compromised in the initial data breach April 25.

Instructure said hackers gained access to personal information including names, email addresses and student identification numbers. However, it said there is no evidence that passwords, dates of birth, government identifiers or financial information were breached.

The Wasatch County School District said it uses Canvas but has not been notified whether or not its data was involved.

The Utah Education Network reports more than 672,000 K-12 students and about 200,000 higher education students use the learning system. That includes the University of Utah, but the school reported May 7 its systems were not affected.

Parents can contact their local districts for more information.
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Park City Education
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver