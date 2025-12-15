Warm weather allows construction to continue on Park City recreation projects

Although the new community center isn’t expected to open until late 2026, the Park City Council last week approved the building’s new name: “The Mine at City Park.”

Park City Recreation Director Ken Fisher says the $19 million, 15,000-square-foot facility should start taking shape soon.

“There was a lot of utility work that had to be done from rerouting sewer lines, new water lines, bringing all the utilities into the site needed, but it's really been moving along,” Fisher said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour,” Monday. “You'll start to see that building going vertically here in the next week or two, they'll be starting all the brick work and block.”

Once completed, the community center will provide additional space for summer camp and year-round events including birthday parties and other community happenings. Fisher says part of the building will feature a 25-foot ceiling and a small gymnasium for indoor ball sports.

Construction is also continuing on two new outdoor swimming pools at the Park City MARC. That project carries a $10 million price tag.

“If anyone that's been to the MARC and looked out there, you could see where they're installing the panels for the walls of the pool, and you can see the shape of that leisure pool,” Fisher said. “So, that is also moving along quickly. They've gotten all the plumbing done on that, and they will start to backfill that and dig out the lap pool, hopefully in the next couple of weeks.”

The pools are scheduled to open by June 1, 2026.

Meanwhile, Fisher says the city is still negotiating with a developer interested in building indoor pickleball courts at Quinn’s Junction. He says the city needs to finalize ground lease for the property and expects that to happen soon.

Spots are still available for one of the two weeks of winter break camp.

“The second week is already sold out, and there's a wait list. So, if you need that second week, I encourage you to get on that wait list and see if we can get you in there,” he said. “The first week we have spots, and that runs Dec. 22, 23 and 26 and they have daily field trips. They're going to go down to the Living Planet Aquarium. They do Hang Time Adventure Park and they go to Tracy Aviary.”

Fisher also said the MARC will close early at 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve and at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The facility will be closed on Christmas Day and will open at 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day.