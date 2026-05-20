Park City women recognized on Utah business list

Utah Business honored 45 Women to Watch, spotlighting those paving the way for the next generation of female leaders.

The list includes Vice President of Business Development at Vitruvius Built, Devin Gillette, and professional ski mountaineer, advocate and speaker Caroline Gleich. Both women live in Park City.

Another Park City resident, Kelly Starman, chief marketing officer of MasterControl, was also recognized for her work in the artificial intelligence world.

CEO and President of Park City-based Merrimak Capital Company, Mary Kariotis was also honored on the 2026 list.

Out of the 45 women, a selection committee named 10 as the most influential in the state, including Kariotis.