Safety urged as moose more frequent in Park City neighborhoods

Utah is home to nearly 3,000 moose. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says drought conditions this year could push the animals into lower elevations to find food and water.

Adult moose weigh up to 1,000 pounds and can be dangerous if they feel threatened. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources reports more people are injured by moose than bears in parts of the U.S. each year.

Female moose are especially defensive in May and June when they have calves. Bull moose become more territorial and aggressive during the fall breeding season in September.

If residents encounter a moose, the DWR says to give the animal plenty of space and never approach or feed them.

Keep dogs leashed and under control at all times. It is against Utah law to allow dogs to chase or harass protected wildlife like moose, deer and elk.

If a moose charges, wildlife experts say to hide behind something solid like a tree or get inside a vehicle or building.

Moose are commonly found in the foothill areas. Residents should only report the animal if it is within city limits or heavily populated areas so the DWR can relocate it.

More wildlife safety tips are available on the Wild Aware Utah website.