Kamas' Mirror Lake Diner to build mini golf, parking next door

Construction on an 18-hole mini golf course will start this summer on the empty lot next to Mirror Lake Diner at 55 South Main Street. Diner owner Gabe Morin bought the 1-acre parcel in December.

“There's nothing like this around, and I think it'll be great for the community to have,” he told KPCW.

Mini golf wasn’t Morin’s first plan for the land. Initially, he wanted to address the tricky parking situation during peak brunch hours.

“For 13 years, I've been staring at this property, going, ‘This is the solution to our problems. We can expand our patio, we can expand our restaurant, we can have a big wraparound parking lot,’” he said.

Connor Thomas / KPCW Mirror Lake Diner is next to an empty acre where there used to be a century-old house and a few pine trees. Morin says both had safety concerns, including asbestos in the home.

The diner itself is 80 years old, so Morin said bringing it up to code in a renovation or expansion was cost-prohibitive.

“I was open to suggestions, but mini golf is fun. Everyone loves mini golf,” Morin said.

The Kamas City Planning Commission gave its blessing on May 5. The next step is getting permits for the parking lot entrance off state Route 32.

Morin says that will take longer than originally expected, which pushes back opening day.

“If we're golfing by Labor Day, I'm going to be thrilled, and my goal was Fourth of July,” he said. “That's the reality of permits and all that stuff.”

Connor Thomas / KPCW Morin's plans for the mini golf facility have changed slightly since this early mock-up. The concessions building will be longer, but the overall layout and aesthetic design of the property remains the same.

Cars will come in between the existing diner building and the future concessions building and park beside the diner and patio.

The course will wrap around the rear and south side of the property. There will be fences for privacy — and to stop errant golf balls.

Shrubs, rocks and trees will make up most of the landscaping.