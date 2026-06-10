Park City’s Alf Engen Ski Museum honors 3 ski industry icons

The Class of 2026 includes four-time Paralympic medalist Muffy Davis, Rick Kapala of the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation and Graham Davis, a veteran International Ski Federation delegate.

A Sun Valley, Idaho native, Davis transitioned to mono skiing after a 1989 training accident left her paralyzed. She later transitioned to handcycling and won three gold medals at the London 2010 Paralympic Games.

Kapala, the ski foundation’s director of sport development, has coached athletes to 40 U.S. National and Junior National Championships as well as medals at the World Junior Championships and Paralympic Winter Games.

He also co-founded the National Nordic Foundation and was named U.S. Ski & Snowboard’s Cross Country Coach of the Year three times.

Anderson will be recognized for his work in the ski sport administration. He’s been an international federation delegate for 40 years, helping to shape the super-G discipline’s rules and develop the breakaway gate.

The Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame commemorates individuals who have recorded exemplary achievements in ski competition, innovation and development in Utah, Idaho and Wyoming. Names of the Class of 2026 inductees will appear next to Stein Eriksen, Ted Ligety, Picabo Street and more.