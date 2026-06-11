Park City Elks Lodge prepares for annual Flag Day ceremony

Park City Elks Club members Lisa Schneider and Craig Cooper discuss Saturday's community Flag Day ceremony, featuring replica historical American flags and entertainment. Schneider and Cooper say the event aims to honor U.S. history and promote unity. Cooper explained the the Elks, a veterans-focused group, played a key role in designating Flag Day as a national holiday. Chartered in 1922, the local Elks Lodge members volunteer for local organizations and events, with more than 5,000 service hours in 2025. The 300-member group also raised more than $100,000 for Peace House, Meals on Wheels and other groups. Saturday's event at the Park City Senior Center is free for the community and starts at 11 a.m.