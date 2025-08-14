© 2025 KPCW

Park City breaks ground on new City Park building

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published August 14, 2025 at 5:44 PM MDT
Park City officials and summer campers took part in a groundbreaking ceremony for a new community center in City Park.

The new 15,000-square-foot building is scheduled to be complete in December 2026, and will create more space for summer camp and recreation programs. There will also be rooms the public can rent and a patio that will open up to City Park.

Starting Aug. 18, the park’s volleyball and basketball courts will be closed for construction, along with the playground. Both courts and the playground will be getting an upgrade.

Park City Councilmember Ed Parigian said he’s excited the new building will create more space for children to be active.

“It’s going to be nice. It’s going to be modern. It’s going to last 50 years,” Parigian said. “That’s what we pride ourselves in — recreation facilities. So I love it, and not to mention all the community benefits on top of that.”

The Park City Council and the city’s planning commission previously approved plans for the nearly $20 million project.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.
Park City
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
