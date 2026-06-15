Park City summer recreation programs in full swing

Park City Recreation Assistant Director Tate Shaw provides an update on summer programming, the refurbished city pools and construction projects, including the new recreation building in City Park. Shaw says the revamped outdoor pools are open, with hours adjusted for swimming lessons. The new leisure pool is 87% larger, featuring a zero-depth entry that gradually reaches nine feet deep. The new facility includes a modern lifeguard office and efficient pool design. The annual summer camp for kids is operating from Miners Hospital, with positive feedback from parents. Various other community programs, including standup paddle board yoga and group fitness classes, are available for registration. Shaw also says construction on the new recreation building in City Park is progressing, with a target completion by November.