© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Park City summer recreation programs in full swing

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 15, 2026 at 10:36 AM MDT
Park City Recreation Assistant Director Tate Shaw
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Park City Recreation Assistant Director Tate Shaw

Park City Recreation Assistant Director Tate Shaw provides an update on summer programming, the refurbished city pools and construction projects, including the new recreation building in City Park. Shaw says the revamped outdoor pools are open, with hours adjusted for swimming lessons. The new leisure pool is 87% larger, featuring a zero-depth entry that gradually reaches nine feet deep. The new facility includes a modern lifeguard office and efficient pool design. The annual summer camp for kids is operating from Miners Hospital, with positive feedback from parents. Various other community programs, including standup paddle board yoga and group fitness classes, are available for registration. Shaw also says construction on the new recreation building in City Park is progressing, with a target completion by November.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher