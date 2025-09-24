Park City unveils new multi-use pathway along Thanyes Canyon Drive

The new pathway offers Thaynes residents easier access to the Park City Golf Course and Snow Creek shopping center.

At a small opening ceremony Sept. 23, Park City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell, who lives in the area, said the project had been considered for years.

“It’s been amazing the adoption of this path already,” Rubell said. “It connects all the way across [state Route] 224, into Snow Creek plaza and the McLeod Creek trail.”

Rubell thanked the Utah Department of Transportation and Summit County for grants that funded 80% of the project.

The new pathway. Parker Malatesta / KPCW

Councilmember Bill Ciraco used a football analogy to highlight the need for the new pathway.

“It’s called blocking and tackling,” Councilmember Bill Ciraco said. “You need to have the blocking and tackling so you can have the breakout plays, so you can change the course of the game, right? So this is what blocking and tackling looks like. This is one little step in our continual improvement in Park City to make this a more bikeable and pedestrian-friendly city.”

Nearby resident Dave March said the new path is a welcome addition.

“Whether we’re going to golf, whether we’re heading up to Silver Star and riding bikes, we’ve got two young kids… it’s great,” March said. “It’s wide enough where you don’t even impact the street itself, so this is a pure bonus.”

The next phase of the project will connect the walkway to a new multi-use path along Three Kings Drive, likely in 2027.

Later this year, Park City Municipal will install a new protective net along Thaynes Canyon Drive, a shield for the nearby driving range.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.