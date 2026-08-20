Park City transit report: Buses on time, 90% residential coverage

Park City transportation staff is measuring transit performance using a variety of metrics including on-time performance, productivity and coverage area.

The first quarterly report from April through June 2026 shows buses are on time almost 90% of the time, the city’s goal.

City Manager Adam Lenhard said the numbers help the city make transit more accessible.

“As we assess those numbers as they're coming in, that's going to give us great direction on how and where we can improve,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Aug. 19.

The report shows over 90% of primary homes are within a half-mile walk of a bus route. That’s also on target with the city’s goals.

However, that standard is only possible with the 20 Tan hail-and-ride bus, which has the lowest ridership of any route at about 1.9 riders per hour. That’s below the average of 8 riders per hour for similar, neighborhood “coverage routes.”

“Those really are meant to get into those areas that are less dense, less populated, and even we know that when we're creating those routes, they're going to have lower ridership,” said.

Without the 20 Tan, only 75% of homes are within a half-mile of a bus route.

More popular buses in high-density areas, called ridership routes, averaged 10 riders per hour in April and May. The report said that lower demand was expected during shoulder season. Ridership increased in June which was just shy of the city’s 14 riders-per-hour goal.

City buses are also meeting the 97% target for leaving the depot on time.

In the future, the city wants to add in parking numbers during peak demand as well as the team’s response rate to riders.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.

