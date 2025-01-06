KPCW host of ‘The Local View’ signs off

Barton hosted KPCW’s afternoon show “ The Local View ” for almost 20 years — playing a rockin’ mix of eclectic tunes from KPCW’s library of over 3,000 songs in between local, national and international news updates.

Barton said he is departing from KPCW’s airwaves for more time to enjoy travel, be with family and friends, and continue his work leading the Egyptian Theatre on Park City’s Main Street.

KPCW President and General Manager Juliana Allely said the station and the community will miss him.

“We know our listeners will miss him and his especially eclectic sound, and KPCW’s door will always be open to him,” she said.

From 1986 to 2001, Barton was part of the station’s volunteer air force. During that time, he hosted the “Sunday Smorgasbord” program on Sunday afternoons. In 2005, Barton was tapped to host “The Local View” weekday afternoons from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. He featured local musicians from Summit and Wasatch counties and kept us up to date on all things local.

He made the move back to radio after serving as the afternoon host for Park City Faces and Mountain Views on Park City Television for more than seven years.

Born and raised in Utah, Barton has lived in Summit County for 50 years. He started various local institutions, including Mountain Town Stages, now Mountain Town Music, and Park City Performers, now The Egyptian Theatre, and has many local acting credits.

He also created the restaurant chain Sconecutters.

Allely said Barton wanted a quiet departure from KPCW.

“He stressed he did not want to have any kind of fanfare, which is hard for us here at the station, as he’s been such an integral part of our weekday afternoons and evenings for years,” she said. “We would have loved to celebrate him with the community and share the best of ‘The Local View’ with Randy’s most fun moments, but we will respect his wishes.”

Barton will remain at the helm of The Egyptian Theatre.

Allely said KPCW will continue to provide news, traffic and weather updates, and music every afternoon.

“This is now an opportunity for the station to think differently about those hours of programming,” she said. “Now KPCW is reimagining how to best deliver everything you expect in the afternoons.”

Barton hung up his headphones at KPCW for the last time Dec. 27, 2024.