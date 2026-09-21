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Man in custody after Prospector neighborhood foot chase

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published September 21, 2026 at 4:11 PM MDT
Park City Police car on Main Street.
Matt Sampson
/
KPCW

Park City police arrested a man Monday afternoon after he led them on a foot chase through the Prospector neighborhood.

According to a Park City Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to the area after a report of an altercation around 2:10 p.m. When officers arrived, the man fled the scene on foot.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Highway Patrol assisted in the chase.

During the search, a reverse 911 notification went out to some Prospector residents. It warned them to be on the lookout for a suspicious person dressed in all black.

“Be on the lookout for suspect evading police, not known to be armed, but do not approach, could be running through yards in the area,” the alert said.

The man was located around 3:40 p.m. in the Little Bessie area and has been safely taken into custody. No injuries were reported. The name of the person arrested has not been released.
Park City
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller