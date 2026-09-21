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High Valley Transit, UDOT complete monthslong road work projects

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 21, 2026 at 4:04 PM MDT
An aerial image of construction on state Route 224 in Summit County. The work is part of High Valley Transit's Bus Rapid Transit project aimed at improving winter traffic flow in and out of Park City.
High Valley Transit
An aerial image of construction on state Route 224 in Summit County. The work is part of High Valley Transit's Bus Rapid Transit project aimed at improving winter traffic flow in and out of Park City.

Two major road projects along state Route 224 are nearing the end of this year’s construction.

In Park City, Utah Department of Transportation crews are finishing new turn lanes at the Deer Valley Drive and Park Avenue intersection this week.

Work is also winding down near Kimball Junction.

High Valley Transit Chief Development Officer Gabe Shields said crews have one more paving project on Route 224 for this phase of the bus rapid transit project.

“That section from Ute [Boulevard] to Olympic [Parkway], we're also working at the east side of 224, right there at Silver Springs [Drive] and Old Ranch [Road], and then there's also a couple locations on the trail on that east side that we're going to tie up as well,” he told KPCW Sept. 21. 

FULL REPORT: High Valley Transit Chief Development Officer Gabe Shields

Shields said the project is ahead of schedule and most of the orange cones will be gone next month.

“They've got these paving operations going on next week. They're going to do a little bit of curb and gutter tie-in the following week,” he said. “Then at that point they're really starting to button up the job for the winter and doing restriping, and we'll have everything back to normal by the end of October.” 

The work along state Route 224 is part of the multiyear bus rapid transit project to add dedicated bus and mixed-flow lanes between Kimball Junction and Old Town.

Service is expected to begin in 2028.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver