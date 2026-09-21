Lightning kills 19-year-old hiker summiting Mount Timpanogos

A hiker has died after lightning struck a shelter at the top of Mount Timpanogos Friday morning.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says nine hikers in two groups were near the summit around 6 a.m. when a severe thunderstorm moved in.

The hikers took shelter inside a small structure when lightning struck nearby.

A 19-year-old man died and several others were injured. Authorities had not released their names Monday.

The sheriff’s office is reminding hikers mountain weather can quickly change and become dangerous.

The National Weather Service recommends hikers check the forecast before heading out. Also, avoid exposed ridgelines and peaks during severe weather.

During lightning, the safest places are fully enclosed buildings or hard-topped vehicles. Small shelters and sheds do not provide adequate protection.