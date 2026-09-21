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Lightning kills 19-year-old hiker summiting Mount Timpanogos

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 21, 2026 at 4:00 PM MDT
Hikers stand next to the hut at the top of Mount Timpanogos on Sept. 20, 2026.
Grace Doerfler
/
KPCW
Hikers stand next to the hut at the top of Mount Timpanogos on Sept. 20, 2026.

A group of hikers were summiting Mount Timpanogos Sept. 18 when a severe thunderstorm rolled in.

A hiker has died after lightning struck a shelter at the top of Mount Timpanogos Friday morning.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says nine hikers in two groups were near the summit around 6 a.m. when a severe thunderstorm moved in.

The hikers took shelter inside a small structure when lightning struck nearby.

A 19-year-old man died and several others were injured. Authorities had not released their names Monday.

The sheriff’s office is reminding hikers mountain weather can quickly change and become dangerous.

The National Weather Service recommends hikers check the forecast before heading out. Also, avoid exposed ridgelines and peaks during severe weather.

During lightning, the safest places are fully enclosed buildings or hard-topped vehicles. Small shelters and sheds do not provide adequate protection.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver